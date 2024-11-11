WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Billion Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,351,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $669.62. 442,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.54. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $648.27 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.