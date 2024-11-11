WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,973 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $112,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.77. 735,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,012. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.