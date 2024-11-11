Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 256368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Voya Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

