Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) shares dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 368,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 998,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $507.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

