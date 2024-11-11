Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 60,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $290.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $296.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.