Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 623.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

