Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.33. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

