Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 195.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 301,361 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27,555.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $109.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $490.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

