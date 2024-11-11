Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 321673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.16 ($0.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocity Composites Trading Up 8.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Jonathan Karl Bridges sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £37,500 ($48,815.41). Also, insider Robert Smith bought 20,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,112.21). 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Further Reading

