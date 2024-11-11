Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $682.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.7 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.75. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

