Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
