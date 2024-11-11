Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

