Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.14 and a 1-year high of $277.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.