Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.14 and a 1-year high of $277.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

