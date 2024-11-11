United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 486,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

