United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 37216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

