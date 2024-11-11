United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %
KMB stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
