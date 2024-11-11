United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.