Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $202.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

