Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $667,000 Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,272.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,272.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $165,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

