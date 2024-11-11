Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 2,393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

ORCL opened at $189.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $190.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

