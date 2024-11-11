Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.63 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

