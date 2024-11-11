tru Independence LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

