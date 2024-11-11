tru Independence LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.23. 486,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,311. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

