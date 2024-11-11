tru Independence LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 866.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 109,063 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. 36,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

