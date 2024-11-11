tru Independence LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,614. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

