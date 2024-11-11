TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $22.91 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,745 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

