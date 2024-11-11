TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $15 Million Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,747 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MVB Financial worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

