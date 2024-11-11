TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,407.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $25,488.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,204.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,204.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,143.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,226 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

