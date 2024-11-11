The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

