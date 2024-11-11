The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 426,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $167.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.