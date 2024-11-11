The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.240- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.400- EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE CI opened at $344.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.26.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

