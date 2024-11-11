Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.77, but opened at $69.78. Tempus AI shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 328,322 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,289,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

