TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

