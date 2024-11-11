TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

