Tacita Capital Inc Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.84. 13,786,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

