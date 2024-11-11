Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

