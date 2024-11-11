Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,426% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.99 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

