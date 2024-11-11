Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,667,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,241 shares.The stock last traded at $20.18 and had previously closed at $20.74.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

