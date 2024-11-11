Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 537,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,234,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 8.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

