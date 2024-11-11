Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

