Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 162059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.14).

Southern Energy Stock Down 99.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.01.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

