Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 1,227.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 60,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 4,352.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 58.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SOR opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.