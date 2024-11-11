SmartFinancial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

