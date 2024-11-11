Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

