Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $479,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $118.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $119.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

