Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,989 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,455,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $131.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.