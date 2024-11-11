Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

