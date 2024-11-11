Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $262,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.10 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $180.69 and a twelve month high of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

