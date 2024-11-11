Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.0 million-$247.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.8 million.
Sezzle Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $181.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.48. 632,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,005. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $454.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 8.49.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 121.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on SEZL
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,989 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.