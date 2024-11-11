Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.0 million-$247.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.8 million.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $181.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.48. 632,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,005. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $454.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 8.49.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 121.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEZL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,989 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.