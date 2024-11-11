Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:SCI opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

